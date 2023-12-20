How to Watch the Louisville vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) look to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Huskies (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, Washington is 8-0.
- Louisville has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Cardinals score 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow (45.6).
- Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.
- When Washington allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 11-0.
- The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (30.9%).
- The Huskies shoot 46% from the field, just 4% higher than the Cardinals allow.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%
- Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
Washington Leaders
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|W 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|L 86-62
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|Duke
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 55-50
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|W 60-55
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 64-32
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
