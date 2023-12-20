The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -4.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points in five of eight games this season.

East Tennessee State's outings this year have an average point total of 139.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, East Tennessee State has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Buccaneers have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from East Tennessee State, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 5 62.5% 71.8 144 67.3 137.3 139.9 UMKC 6 75% 72.2 144 70.0 137.3 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The 71.8 points per game the Buccaneers average are just 1.8 more points than the Kangaroos allow (70.0).

East Tennessee State is 0-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 3-5-0 0-2 4-4-0 UMKC 3-5-0 2-4 5-3-0

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits

East Tennessee State UMKC 4-0 Home Record 4-0 1-4 Away Record 1-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.