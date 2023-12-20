The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.
  • In games East Tennessee State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kangaroos rank 130th.
  • The Buccaneers average 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Kangaroos allow.
  • When East Tennessee State totals more than 70 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State is averaging 80.3 points per game this season at home, which is 17.3 more points than it is averaging on the road (63).
  • Defensively the Buccaneers have played better in home games this year, giving up 59.8 points per game, compared to 72.6 away from home.
  • In home games, East Tennessee State is averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (7.4). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Jacksonville State W 61-59 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 73-72 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/15/2023 Tusculum W 105-43 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/20/2023 UMKC - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/29/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.