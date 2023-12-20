How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.
- In games East Tennessee State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kangaroos rank 130th.
- The Buccaneers average 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Kangaroos allow.
- When East Tennessee State totals more than 70 points, it is 4-1.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State is averaging 80.3 points per game this season at home, which is 17.3 more points than it is averaging on the road (63).
- Defensively the Buccaneers have played better in home games this year, giving up 59.8 points per game, compared to 72.6 away from home.
- In home games, East Tennessee State is averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (7.4). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (31.1%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 61-59
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 73-72
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/15/2023
|Tusculum
|W 105-43
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/20/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
