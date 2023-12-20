The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.

In games East Tennessee State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Buccaneers are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kangaroos rank 130th.

The Buccaneers average 71.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 70 the Kangaroos allow.

When East Tennessee State totals more than 70 points, it is 4-1.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State is averaging 80.3 points per game this season at home, which is 17.3 more points than it is averaging on the road (63).

Defensively the Buccaneers have played better in home games this year, giving up 59.8 points per game, compared to 72.6 away from home.

In home games, East Tennessee State is averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (7.4). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (31.1%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule