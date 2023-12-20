Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Carter County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Springs High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 19
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abingdon High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.