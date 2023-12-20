Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the six AAC bowl season games is UTSA vs. Marshall -- for more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Best Week 18 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane +11.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points

Tulane by 3.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Rice +3.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls

Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 5.4 points

Rice by 5.4 points Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Syracuse -3 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange

South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points

Syracuse by 10.2 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 AAC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48 - SMU vs. Boston College

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 49.4 points

49.4 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Week 18 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G SMU 11-2 (8-0 AAC) 40.6 / 17.4 466.7 / 299.5 Tulane 11-2 (8-0 AAC) 26.4 / 20.5 370.1 / 341.9 UTSA 9-4 (7-1 AAC) 31.9 / 24.1 421.6 / 369.1 Memphis 9-3 (6-2 AAC) 39.7 / 29.0 452.3 / 422.7 South Florida 7-6 (4-4 AAC) 31.9 / 32.2 451.6 / 432.5 Rice 6-7 (4-4 AAC) 29.5 / 28.1 362.9 / 364.6 Navy 5-7 (4-4 AAC) 17.7 / 22.4 300.3 / 353.7 North Texas 5-7 (3-5 AAC) 34.5 / 37.1 495.9 / 475.6 Florida Atlantic 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 23.8 / 25.5 330.8 / 397.3 UAB 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 29.9 / 36.9 449.2 / 435.1 Tulsa 4-8 (2-6 AAC) 23.4 / 33.8 385.6 / 444.7 Charlotte 3-9 (2-6 AAC) 17.5 / 28.6 312.7 / 374.2 Temple 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 21.1 / 35.7 372.9 / 441.3 East Carolina 2-10 (1-7 AAC) 17.3 / 22.4 275.6 / 340.2

