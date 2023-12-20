The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will meet the Belmont Bruins (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Dia: 16.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Cade Tyson: 18 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

18 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayce Willingham: 9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Keishawn Davidson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 65th 81.2 Points Scored 73.2 217th 329th 79.5 Points Allowed 81.1 342nd 237th 31.9 Rebounds 35.2 98th 311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th 74th 8.8 3pt Made 9.2 48th 83rd 15.2 Assists 13.8 149th 276th 13.3 Turnovers 14.4 335th

