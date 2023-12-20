Wednesday's contest at Curb Event Center has the Belmont Bruins (8-4) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) at 7:30 PM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a 82-76 win for Belmont, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 82, Arkansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-6.0)

Belmont (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.7

Belmont has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Arkansas State's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bruins are 5-5-0 and the Red Wolves are 3-7-0.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +21 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (54th in college basketball) and give up 79.9 per contest (342nd in college basketball).

Belmont records 34.7 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 36.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Belmont knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 38.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Bruins put up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball), while allowing 96.8 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball).

Belmont has committed 1.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (289th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

