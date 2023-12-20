The Austin Peay Governors (5-6) square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 63.6 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.9 the Governors allow.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, New Mexico State is 3-0.

Austin Peay has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.

The Governors put up 67.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 54.3 the Aggies allow.

Austin Peay has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 54.3 points.

When New Mexico State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-3.

The Governors are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Aggies allow to opponents (37.2%).

The Aggies shoot 42.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Governors allow.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

