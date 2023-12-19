The Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-3.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-2.5) 143.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Commodores games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

Western Carolina has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Catamounts' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Vanderbilt is 61st in the country. It is far below that, 251st, according to computer rankings.

The Commodores have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

With odds of +25000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.