The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) are favored by 2.5 points against the Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Vanderbilt's games this season is 141.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Commodores have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt has been the favorite in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

The Commodores are 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 4 40% 68.4 144.9 73 141.7 141.3 Western Carolina 4 44.4% 76.5 144.9 68.7 141.7 143.5

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The 68.4 points per game the Commodores record are the same as the Catamounts allow.

When Vanderbilt scores more than 68.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 3-7-0 1-4 3-7-0 Western Carolina 5-4-0 2-1 3-6-0

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Western Carolina 14-6 Home Record 9-5 5-6 Away Record 6-9 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

