Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 17.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Colin Smith: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 15.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|254th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|212th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|193rd
|130th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|36.0
|62nd
|121st
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|250th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.0
|217th
|305th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.4
|289th
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|9.4
|28th
