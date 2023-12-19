How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) face the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Tennessee vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers' 67.2 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 73.5 the Volunteers give up.
- When it scores more than 73.5 points, Wofford is 3-0.
- Tennessee's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Volunteers put up 76.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.6 the Terriers allow.
- When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.
- Wofford is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Volunteers shoot 41.8% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
Tennessee Leaders
- Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)
- Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 46.8 FG%
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 72-63
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
