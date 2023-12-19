The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) face the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 67.2 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 73.5 the Volunteers give up.

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Wofford is 3-0.

Tennessee's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The Volunteers put up 76.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.6 the Terriers allow.

When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.

Wofford is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.

The Volunteers shoot 41.8% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59) Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 46.8 FG%

Tennessee Schedule