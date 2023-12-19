The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) face the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers' 67.2 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 73.5 the Volunteers give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.5 points, Wofford is 3-0.
  • Tennessee's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Volunteers put up 76.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 58.6 the Terriers allow.
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.
  • Wofford is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The Volunteers shoot 41.8% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)
  • Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 46.8 FG%

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State L 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee L 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 72-63 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2023 Wofford - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
1/4/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

