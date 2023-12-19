The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hulman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 156.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -16.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 156.5 points.

The average total for Tennessee State's games this season is 147.8 points, 8.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Tennessee State has covered the spread once in seven opportunities this year.

Tennessee State (1-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 75% of the time, 60.7% less often than Indiana State (6-2-0) this season.

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 5 62.5% 88.0 165.5 71.0 141.3 157.4 Tennessee State 3 42.9% 77.5 165.5 70.3 141.3 145.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 77.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 71.0 the Sycamores allow.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Tennessee State is 1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 6-2-0 2-0 6-2-0 Tennessee State 1-6-0 0-1 3-4-0

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Tennessee State 11-4 Home Record 13-4 7-6 Away Record 4-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.