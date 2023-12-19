Tuesday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) facing off at Hulman Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-66 win for heavily favored Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 86, Tennessee State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-19.8)

Indiana State (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Indiana State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee State is 1-6-0. The Sycamores have hit the over in six games, while Tigers games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

Tennessee State pulls down 36.6 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball), compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Tennessee State knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Tennessee State has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (137th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (44th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.