Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|274th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|66.2
|325th
|11th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|75th
|30th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|31.4
|259th
|20th
|12.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|88th
|253rd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|144th
|14.0
|Assists
|9.5
|350th
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.5
|231st
