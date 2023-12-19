The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5) 119.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5) 119.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Gaels' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

