The Memphis Tigers (8-2) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1), who have won five straight. The Cavaliers are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Memphis vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -2.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 130.5 points seven times.

The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 154, 23.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Memphis has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Tigers have entered three games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Memphis vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 7 87.5% 79.6 146.4 74.4 127.7 149.9 Virginia 3 30% 66.8 146.4 53.3 127.7 126.9

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 79.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 53.3 the Cavaliers give up.

When Memphis totals more than 53.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Memphis vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 4-4-0 1-3 6-2-0 Virginia 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0

Memphis vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Virginia 13-2 Home Record 15-1 7-5 Away Record 6-5 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

