Memphis vs. Virginia December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (5-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
Memphis vs. Virginia Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|111th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|68.0
|307th
|231st
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|53.2
|2nd
|218th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|30.0
|307th
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|314th
|121st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.3
|195th
|187th
|13.1
|Assists
|16.0
|55th
|234th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|7.9
|4th
