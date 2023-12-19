A pair of streaking squads meet when the Memphis Tigers (8-2) host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cavaliers, who have won five in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Virginia matchup.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Memphis has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, six out of the Tigers' eight games have hit the over.

Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Cavaliers games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Memphis is 20th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).

The Tigers' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the start of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

