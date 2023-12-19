Tuesday's game features the Memphis Tigers (8-2) and the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) matching up at FedExForum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-2.2)

Memphis (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Memphis has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Virginia is 6-4-0. The Tigers have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cavaliers have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.6 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (260th in college basketball).

Memphis is 160th in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents average.

Memphis connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.5 on average.

The Tigers rank 178th in college basketball by averaging 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 164th in college basketball, allowing 89.1 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.8 per game (260th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (93rd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.