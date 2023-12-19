Tuesday's game at FedExForum has the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (8-2) matching up with the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-67 win for Memphis, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Virginia is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Memphis. The two teams are projected to exceed the 131.5 total.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -3.5

Memphis -3.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -175, Virginia +145

Memphis vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: Virginia (+3.5)



Virginia (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Memphis is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Virginia's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Tigers have hit the over in six games, while Cavaliers games have gone over three times. The two teams average 146.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Memphis is 160th in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents average.

Memphis knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Tigers record 95.3 points per 100 possessions (179th in college basketball), while giving up 89.1 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.3 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (258th in college basketball action).

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +135 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and are giving up 53.3 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Virginia is 323rd in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Virginia knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from deep (51st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.1%.

Virginia has committed 6.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 7.6 (first in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (76th in college basketball).

