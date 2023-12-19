Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Loudon County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenback School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
