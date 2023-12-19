Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Humphreys County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe Unit School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickman County High School at Waverly Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waverly, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
