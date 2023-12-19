Player props can be found for Jonas Valanciunas and Desmond Bane, among others, when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Bane is averaging 24.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.1 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane's 3.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded 21.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Jackson has connected on 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Valanciunas has put up 14.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (10.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas' year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Brandon Ingram is posting 23.7 points per game, 1.2 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Ingram has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

He has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

