The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Chattanooga has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Mocs' eight games have gone over the point total.

Gardner-Webb is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Runnin' Bulldogs' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

