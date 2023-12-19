Tuesday's game that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no line set.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Gardner-Webb 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-6.3)

Chattanooga (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Chattanooga has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Gardner-Webb's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of four out of the Mocs' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs average 80.7 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The 39.6 rebounds per game Chattanooga averages rank 66th in the country, and are 7.9 more than the 31.7 its opponents collect per contest.

Chattanooga knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 34.7% from deep (126th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.0%.

The Mocs average 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (39th in college basketball), and allow 86.2 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

Chattanooga loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.3 (215th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.0.

