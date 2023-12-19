Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Campbell County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakdale School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
