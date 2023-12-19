Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Benton County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scotts Hill High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
