UT Martin vs. Evansville December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) will face the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Evansville Players to Watch
UT Martin vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|22nd
|85.6
|Points Scored
|84.4
|32nd
|127th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|83.3
|351st
|60th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|40.4
|11th
|222nd
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|220th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.8
|28th
|48th
|16.3
|Assists
|14.4
|121st
|88th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|277th
