The Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) will face the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Information

UT Martin Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Tanner Cuff: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Yacine Toumi: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Antonio Thomas: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

UT Martin vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 22nd 85.6 Points Scored 84.4 32nd 127th 68.4 Points Allowed 83.3 351st 60th 36.5 Rebounds 40.4 11th 222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 220th 7.0 3pt Made 9.8 28th 48th 16.3 Assists 14.4 121st 88th 10.6 Turnovers 13.3 277th

