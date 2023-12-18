The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, UT Martin has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 146th.

The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces give up.

UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UT Martin is scoring 25.3 more points per game at home (102.3) than on the road (77.0).

In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 7.9 fewer points per game at home (75.8) than away (83.7).

UT Martin knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (10.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule