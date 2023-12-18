How to Watch UT Martin vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, UT Martin has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 146th.
- The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces give up.
- UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 UT Martin is scoring 25.3 more points per game at home (102.3) than on the road (77.0).
- In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 7.9 fewer points per game at home (75.8) than away (83.7).
- UT Martin knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (10.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%).
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/10/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 110-52
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
