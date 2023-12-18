The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, UT Martin has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 146th.
  • The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces give up.
  • UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UT Martin is scoring 25.3 more points per game at home (102.3) than on the road (77.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 7.9 fewer points per game at home (75.8) than away (83.7).
  • UT Martin knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (10.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ McNeese L 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/10/2023 Ecclesia W 110-52 Skyhawk Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State L 81-67 PNC Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods - Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

