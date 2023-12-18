The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) will visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse score just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.6).

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.

Tennessee Tech's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.

The 66.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 9.2 fewer points than the Norse give up (75.5).

Tennessee Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.5 points.

When Northern Kentucky gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse allow defensively.

The Norse make 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 4.5% less than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61) Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

Tennessee Tech Schedule