The Monday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a SoCon team in action. Among those contests is the Murray State Racers taking on the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UNC Greensboro Spartans at South Carolina Upstate Spartans 11:00 AM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Western Carolina Catamounts 2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!