OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OVC teams will take the court across five games on Monday in college basketball play. That includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars playing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Joseph J. Gentile Center.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northern Illinois Huskies
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
|Northern Kentucky Norse at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
