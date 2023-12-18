Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Jackson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson County High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
