Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - December 18
When the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) and Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) square off at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, Chet Holmgren and Desmond Bane will be two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Grizzlies fell to the Rockets on Friday, 103-96. Bane scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed three assists and 13 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|28
|13
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Vince Williams Jr.
|11
|8
|3
|1
|2
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane's averages for the season are 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in NBA).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. gives 21.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in NBA).
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 12.3 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Grizzlies get 8.4 points per game from David Roddy, plus 4.4 boards and 1.3 assists.
- The Grizzlies receive 6.3 points per game from Bismack Biyombo, plus 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists.
Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24.4
|5.0
|1.7
|1.1
|2.3
|1.9
|Desmond Bane
|21.4
|4.5
|5.3
|1.1
|0.6
|2.8
|Santi Aldama
|11.0
|5.9
|2.0
|0.8
|0.8
|1.4
|David Roddy
|10.1
|5.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|1.7
|Derrick Rose
|8.8
|2.0
|3.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.