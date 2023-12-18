The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -10.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in six of 24 games this season.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 218.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Memphis is 9-15-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 54.2% 120.4 226.4 113.6 225.9 231.1 Grizzlies 6 25% 106 226.4 112.3 225.9 221.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Grizzlies have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

The Grizzlies' 106 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-15 1-0 10-14 Thunder 17-7 2-0 14-10

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Point Insights

Grizzlies Thunder 106 Points Scored (PG) 120.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 9-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 6-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

