The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons average 7.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Commodores give up (59.4).
  • When it scores more than 59.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-2.
  • Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Commodores average 72.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 63.1 the Bisons give up.
  • Vanderbilt is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • Lipscomb has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Commodores shoot 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Bisons concede defensively.
  • The Bisons make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
  • Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%
  • Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
  • Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ NC State L 70-62 Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Louisiana Tech W 71-63 Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Butler W 51-39 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Lipscomb - Memorial Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Dayton - Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Memorial Gymnasium

