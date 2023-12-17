The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons average 7.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Commodores give up (59.4).

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-2.

Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.

The Commodores average 72.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 63.1 the Bisons give up.

Vanderbilt is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Lipscomb has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

The Commodores shoot 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Bisons concede defensively.

The Bisons make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Schedule