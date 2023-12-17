Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-59 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Commodores won their most recent outing 51-39 against Butler on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Lipscomb 59
Other SEC Predictions
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- When the Commodores beat the Fairfield Stags, the No. 72 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-70 on November 12, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Vanderbilt has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Commodores are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 72) on November 12
- 68-53 over Iowa State (No. 76) on November 24
- 51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 130) on December 7
- 77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 15
- 68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on November 25
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
- Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (99th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.