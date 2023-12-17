Sunday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-59 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Commodores won their most recent outing 51-39 against Butler on Thursday.

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Lipscomb 59

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

When the Commodores beat the Fairfield Stags, the No. 72 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-70 on November 12, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Vanderbilt has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Commodores are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 72) on November 12

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 76) on November 24

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 130) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 15

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on November 25

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (99th in college basketball).

