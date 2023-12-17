In the Week 15 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Treylon Burks find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Burks has totaled 123 yards receiving (20.5 per game), reeling in nine throws on 21 targets.

Burks, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0

