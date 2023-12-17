Treylon Burks has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 246.9 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Burks' stat line shows nine receptions for 123 yards this season. He posts 20.5 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Burks and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Burks vs. the Texans

Burks vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

Burks will square off against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans give up 246.9 passing yards per game.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Titans vs Texans on Fubo!

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Burks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Burks Receiving Insights

In one of six games this season (16.7%), Burks has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Burks has been targeted on 21 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (5.4% target share).

He averages 5.9 yards per target this season (123 yards on 21 targets).

Burks, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.