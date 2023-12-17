The Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South opponents.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Titans and Texans can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Titans vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 3.5 36.5 -200 +165

Titans vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has an average total of 40.5 in their matchups this year, 4.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Titans have registered a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.

Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Houston Texans

The Texans have played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 36.5 points.

Houston has a 42.9-point average over/under in their outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

The Texans have put together a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Texans have won four out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Houston has entered three games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Titans vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 18.5 26 21.7 17 40.5 7 13 Texans 22.1 14 21.5 15 42.9 8 13

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In Tennessee's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Titans are averaging 19.3 points per game in divisional contests, which is 7.6 more points per game than their overall season average (18.5 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (29.3) compared to their overall season average (21.7).

The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-41 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Texans have scored just eight more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Texans

Houston has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

The Texans have hit the over once in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Texans are better in division games (26 points scored per game) than overall (22.1). But defensively they are worse (24 points conceded per game) than overall (21.5).

The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-41 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Texans have scored only eight more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.4 40.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 21.5 22.7 ATS Record 6-7-0 4-2-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-2 1-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 43.8 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.3 23.7 ATS Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

