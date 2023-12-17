The Tennessee Titans (5-8) will square off against their AFC South-rival, the Houston Texans (7-6) in a matchup on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Texans will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Titans' upcoming game against the Texans, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Titans-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Texans vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Titans have had the lead six times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time.

Tennessee's offense is averaging four points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Texans have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times in 13 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Tennessee is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Texans have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Titans have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 4.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Texans' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 15 In-Game Primers

Titans vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have been winning after the first half in seven games this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

The Texans have led eight times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, going 2-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in nine games (3-6).

Tennessee's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Texans have won the second half in four games (2-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

Rep the Titans or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.