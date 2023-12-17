The Tennessee Titans (5-8) meet a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Titans vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Titans favored and the difference between the two is 3.6 points.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Titans' implied win probability is 64.3%.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Texans have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won four of those games.

Houston is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+3.5)



Houston (+3.5) The Titans have covered the spread six times over 13 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Texans have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Houston has a record of 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined 3.6 more points per game, 40.6 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 37 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.2 more points per game (43.2) than this game's over/under of 37 points.

The Titans have gone over in five of their 13 games with a set total (38.5%).

In the Texans' 13 games with a set total, five have hit the over (38.5%).

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 227.6 8 4.6 0

Davis Mills Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games 3

