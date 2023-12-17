Check out Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's stats below.

Westbrook-Ikhine's season stats include 337 yards on 27 receptions (12.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Titans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (out/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chigoziem Okonkwo (LP/ribs): 40 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Westbrook-Ikhine 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 27 337 107 3 12.5

Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0

