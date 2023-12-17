The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Raiders allow (58.9).

SFA has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Middle Tennessee has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.

The 68 points per game the Raiders put up are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.

SFA has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 68 points.

The Raiders shoot 41.8% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Ladyjacks concede defensively.

The Ladyjacks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Raiders have conceded.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)

12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (26-for-70)

Middle Tennessee Schedule