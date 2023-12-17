The Memphis Tigers (4-6) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 5.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Tigers give up to opponents (71.8).

Mississippi State is 8-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Memphis has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.

The Tigers score 68.6 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 56.7 the Bulldogs allow.

When Memphis scores more than 56.7 points, it is 3-5.

Mississippi State is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.0 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Madison Griggs: 16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)

16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87) Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG%

