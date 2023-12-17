The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Bisons' 66.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 59.4 the Commodores allow.

Lipscomb is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.

The Commodores average 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons allow (63.1).

When Vanderbilt scores more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.

Lipscomb is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

This year the Commodores are shooting 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Bisons give up.

The Bisons make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG%

11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Lipscomb Schedule