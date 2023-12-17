The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons' 66.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 59.4 the Commodores allow.
  • Lipscomb is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
  • Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Commodores average 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons allow (63.1).
  • When Vanderbilt scores more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.
  • Lipscomb is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
  • This year the Commodores are shooting 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Bisons give up.
  • The Bisons make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG%
  • Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)
  • Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont L 70-51 Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Johnson (TN) W 85-49 Allen Arena
12/14/2023 Chattanooga L 72-62 Allen Arena
12/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/22/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - Allen Arena

