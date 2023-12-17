How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons' 66.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 59.4 the Commodores allow.
- Lipscomb is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
- Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Commodores average 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons allow (63.1).
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.
- Lipscomb is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
- This year the Commodores are shooting 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Bisons give up.
- The Bisons make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG%
- Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)
- Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 70-51
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 85-49
|Allen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 72-62
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|Allen Arena
