Will Kevin Rader Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kevin Rader did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Rader's stats below.
Rep Kevin Rader and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Rader's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kevin Rader Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Mitchell Wilcox
- Click Here for Donald Parham
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Rader 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Rader Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.