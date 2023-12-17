The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Campbell Camels (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels score an average of 71 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers allow.

Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 71 points.

The Buccaneers record 59.5 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 50.7 the Camels give up.

East Tennessee State is 7-1 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Campbell has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 59.5 points.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels allow defensively.

The Camels shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Nevaeh Brown: 11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Jakhyia Davis: 6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Schedule