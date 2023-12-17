When DeAndre Hopkins suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins' team-high 898 yards receiving (69.1 per game) have come on 57 catches (107 targets) and he has scored six touchdowns.

In four of 13 games this year, Hopkins has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1

